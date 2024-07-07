Crown Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,116 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Home Depot by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,487 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,498,000. Finally, Kampmann Melissa S. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $334.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,767. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $331.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.42.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

