Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

CTSO opened at $0.91 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 129.89% and a negative net margin of 75.07%. The business had revenue of $9.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 22,557 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,308,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,801,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 299,103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

