DeepOnion (ONION) 24-Hour Volume Tops $8.87

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00081101 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00022973 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00010299 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

