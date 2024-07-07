Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

DELL opened at $138.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.71.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.33%.

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 93,954 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $12,491,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 86,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,544,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,097,700 shares of company stock worth $823,448,406. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 58,590 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 232,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after buying an additional 142,337 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1,475.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 290,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after purchasing an additional 272,144 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

