Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 305 ($3.86) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.05) to GBX 300 ($3.79) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 296.25 ($3.75).

Shares of SSPG opened at GBX 158.70 ($2.01) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.66. SSP Group has a one year low of GBX 142.20 ($1.80) and a one year high of GBX 267 ($3.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 174.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 204.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15,870.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20,000.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 40,000 shares of SSP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.34) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($93,599.80). Insiders bought 40,133 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,928 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

