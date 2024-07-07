dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 7th. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $14.64 million and $12,915.64 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.21 or 0.00111068 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,715,532 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99381581 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,759.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

