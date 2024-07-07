dForce USD (USX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.63 million and $10,331.38 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,705,482 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99381581 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $2,759.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

