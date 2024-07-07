Diageo (LON:DGE) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 3,000 ($37.95) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,550 ($44.90) to GBX 3,640 ($46.04) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.42) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,028 ($38.30).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,523 ($31.91) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,660.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,791.08. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 2,165.60 ($27.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,509 ($44.38). The company has a market capitalization of £56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,752.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($35.87) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,474.48). In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,836 ($35.87) per share, with a total value of £8,281.12 ($10,474.48). Also, insider Karen Blackett bought 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.75) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($25,092.99). Insiders bought a total of 1,313 shares of company stock worth $3,655,074 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

