DigitalBridge Group’s (DBRG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $18.50 to $17.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.96.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12 month low of $12.12 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.00.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). DigitalBridge Group had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

DigitalBridge Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.58%.

Institutional Trading of DigitalBridge Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,059,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 119,360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the first quarter valued at $1,247,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 169.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 2,778.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 154,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 148,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 377.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 58,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 46,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

