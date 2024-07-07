Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,664,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,808 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Choreo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Choreo LLC owned 0.85% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $61,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

DFIV traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,846. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

