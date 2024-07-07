DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.76 Million (DOG)

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON (DOG) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 7th. One DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON token can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON has a market cap of $454.16 million and $15.76 million worth of DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Profile

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON is doggotothemoon.io. DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON’s official Twitter account is @leonidasnft.

DOG•GO•TO•THE•MOON Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dog (Runes) (DOG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Runes platform. Dog (Runes) has a current supply of 100,000,000,000. The last known price of Dog (Runes) is 0.00487884 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $14,644,099.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://doggotothemoon.io/.”

