East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) PT Lowered to $85.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.77.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $70.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.54. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $79.54.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 30.8% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in East West Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 113,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

