Edison International Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.52. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $77.04.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

