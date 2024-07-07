Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Raised by Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.4% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,837,000 after buying an additional 50,367 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $3,490,000. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.1% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,001.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY traded up $16.47 on Friday, hitting $914.57. 2,880,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $751.25. The firm has a market cap of $869.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $434.34 and a one year high of $918.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total transaction of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 8,848 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.31, for a total value of $8,098,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,299,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,059,454,309.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 858,742 shares of company stock worth $735,573,781 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

