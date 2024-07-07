Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives $9.79 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.79.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHAB shares. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares in the company, valued at $435,650.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHAB. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter worth $310,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 2.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 9.3% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,091,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,527,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 0.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,685,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enhabit by 5.1% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:EHAB opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. Enhabit has a one year low of $7.12 and a one year high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.86.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

