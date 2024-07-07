EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

About EQT AB (publ)

EQT AB (publ) is a global private equity firm specializing in Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 1994 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

