EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to “Hold”

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
EQT AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. EQT AB has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $35.57.
About EQT AB (publ)
