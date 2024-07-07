Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 18.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.47 or 0.00035289 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.88 billion and approximately $153.25 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,101.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.27 or 0.00562236 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.77 or 0.00111940 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.29 or 0.00268710 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.58 or 0.00039114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00062951 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,829,243 coins. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

