Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2024

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWTGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.94.

Euro Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.