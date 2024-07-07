Evercore ISI Boosts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $62.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.16.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

