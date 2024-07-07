Family Firm Inc. Boosts Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF accounts for 1.1% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOTL. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average of $39.69. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $40.66.

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

