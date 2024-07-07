Family Firm Inc. Buys 281 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

VDE traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $126.15. 256,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,789. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $109.14 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

