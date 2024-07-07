Family Firm Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.23% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IDU traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,463. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.72. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $68.87 and a twelve month high of $92.69. The company has a market cap of $947.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

