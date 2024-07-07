Family Firm Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,361,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.20. The stock had a trading volume of 870,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,036. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

