Family Firm Inc. Has $864,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $29.45. 164,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $515.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.