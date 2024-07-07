Family Firm Inc. Has $864,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING)

Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 67,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $29.45. 164,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,064. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $515.38 million, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1856 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

