Family Firm Inc. Increases Stock Position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $132,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 13,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the first quarter worth $151,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.62. 151,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

