Family Firm Inc. Makes New Investment in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the first quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 189,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enhabit by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 600,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 31,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enhabit in the fourth quarter worth $1,968,000.

Enhabit Price Performance

Enhabit stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 408,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $433.35 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enhabit ( NYSE:EHAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Enhabit had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enhabit, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EHAB shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Enhabit from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Insider Transactions at Enhabit

In other news, Director Jeffrey Bolton acquired 10,000 shares of Enhabit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enhabit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

