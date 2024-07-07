Family Firm Inc. Purchases Shares of 218 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,074.48. 771,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,082.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $980.63 and its 200-day moving average is $918.81.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

