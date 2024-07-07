Family Firm Inc. Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,768,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.2% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 121.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $235.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,071. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.53 and a 12-month high of $256.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADP

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.