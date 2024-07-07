Family Firm Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Family Firm Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $525,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:XBI traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $91.71. 5,557,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,581,949. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

