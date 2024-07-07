Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2,172.2% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 283.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC lifted their target price on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $732,191.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 3,350 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.38 per share, with a total value of $229,073.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FAST stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.16. 2,553,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.01. Fastenal has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $79.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

