Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stake Lowered by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.32.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.42. 2,256,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,314. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.91 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is -14.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

