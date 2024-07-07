First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $1,836.00 Average PT from Analysts

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,842.40.

FCNCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,900.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,345,955.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.12, for a total transaction of $847,058.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,290.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,273,568. Insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the third quarter worth about $213,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 49.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 60.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 23.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,692.55 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $1,241.05 and a twelve month high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,703.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,583.74.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.27 by $8.65. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 190.64 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is 3.64%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

