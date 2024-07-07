First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

FV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,754. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

