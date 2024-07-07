Flare Trading 17.6% Lower Over Last Week (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, Flare has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $863.24 million and $7.22 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 43,026,615,194 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02133287 USD and is up 3.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $12,834,586.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

