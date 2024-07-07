Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.
AbbVie Stock Performance
Shares of ABBV traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
