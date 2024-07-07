Fortem Financial Group LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.07.

Shares of ABBV traded up $3.41 on Friday, reaching $167.25. 5,978,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,658,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of $295.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.63, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. AbbVie’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

