Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $228,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fortem Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,879 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 481,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after purchasing an additional 16,984 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $92.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,740,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

