Fortem Financial Group LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 4.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,729 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,991. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of FI stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.51. 1,684,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.