fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $3.07 Average Price Target from Brokerages

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

FUBO opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. fuboTV has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market cap of $374.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.95 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 72.13% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that fuboTV will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $618,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 5.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 183,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in fuboTV by 528.5% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,195,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. fuboTV Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

