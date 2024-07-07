Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FTEK stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.61 million, a P/E ratio of -34.67 and a beta of 4.16. Fuel Tech has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Fuel Tech by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 42.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 401,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 119,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 14.7% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 141,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares during the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

