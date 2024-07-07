Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Genpact were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,954,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $588,484,000 after purchasing an additional 515,362 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its position in Genpact by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,971,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,697,000 after acquiring an additional 623,794 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,041,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genpact by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,448,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,708,000 after purchasing an additional 214,986 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 290.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,071,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.05. 2,005,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,108. Genpact Limited has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.49.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

