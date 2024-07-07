GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.60 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 7th. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $1.60 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,857,700 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

