GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,103,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,330,000 after purchasing an additional 182,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 966,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,807,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,525. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.91.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.