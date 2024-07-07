GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $1.54 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA raised its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LIN. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.83.

Linde Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Linde stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $435.72. 1,499,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,938. Linde plc has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.71. The company has a market capitalization of $209.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.