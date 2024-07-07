GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $966,000 Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,581 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,034 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 674,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after acquiring an additional 416,431 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,355. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.74. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.30 and a 12 month high of $151.12. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

