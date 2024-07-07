GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 212 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 7.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Graco by 49.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 140,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after acquiring an additional 46,568 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 8.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.75.

Graco Price Performance

Shares of Graco stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. 598,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,587. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.80. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

Graco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.