GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 378 Shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA trimmed its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 153.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,461,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,403,000 after purchasing an additional 883,970 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,648,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,076,000 after acquiring an additional 421,148 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,594,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,421,000 after acquiring an additional 393,990 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at $11,502,000. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,100,000.

NASDAQ KBWB traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 821,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,201. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average is $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $55.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.3984 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

