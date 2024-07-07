GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Sells 45 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA lessened its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in MSCI by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,725,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,009,000 after buying an additional 151,108 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,460,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,422,000 after purchasing an additional 179,508 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,038,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,575,000 after purchasing an additional 44,234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,502,000 after purchasing an additional 235,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $496,541,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $495.24. The stock had a trading volume of 384,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,563. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $439.95 and a 12 month high of $617.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $529.30. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. The business had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.69%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total value of $4,245,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,254.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

