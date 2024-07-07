Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Given New $16.70 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.50 to $16.70 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.90.

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,129,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after purchasing an additional 669,819 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 128,262 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,017,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,046,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

