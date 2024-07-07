GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.32.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GoodRx from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp upgraded GoodRx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Get GoodRx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GDRX

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

GoodRx Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,681,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,875,000 after acquiring an additional 177,961 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,348,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,763,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 361,294 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,349,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GDRX opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.22, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.39.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). GoodRx had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $197.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.