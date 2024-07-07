Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 18.3% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 7,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,243,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

